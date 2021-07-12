Ladies slo-pitch returns in Tillsonburg

Dave Weaver  •  Voice of Slo-Pitch
Jul 12, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch League will be comprised of nine teams.

The teams are returning champs Indigo Lounge, runner-up Collins Harbour Marina and Resort (formerly United Rentals), Jays, High Lift Door, SOS Towing, Challengers, Marc’s Perkettes, Norfolk Electric and Smout Out Sirens.

Games started last week.

Indigo Lounge 19, Norfolk Electric 7

Indigo: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Belinda Loewen 3-4

Norfolk: Kaylee Kozak 2-3, Lyndsay Miller 2-3

Indigo scored six in their first two at-bats. Jen Mowatt and Tamarah Schultz each doubled in the first.

Collins Harbour Marina 28, Challengers 2

Collins: Tab Moulton 4-4, Jenn Dos Santos 4-4

Challengers: Susie Peters 2-2, Greta Martens 2-2, Justina Braun HR

Tracey Pressey drove in four for the winners. Kim King knocked in three.

Jays 21, SOS Towing 4

Jays: Melissa Hughes 4-4 HR, Heidi Hopper 4-4

SOS: Missy Stewart 2-3, Teri Joose 2-3

Melissa Hughes hit for the cycle and scored four runs for Jays.

