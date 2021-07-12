The Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch League will be comprised of nine teams.

The teams are returning champs Indigo Lounge, runner-up Collins Harbour Marina and Resort (formerly United Rentals), Jays, High Lift Door, SOS Towing, Challengers, Marc’s Perkettes, Norfolk Electric and Smout Out Sirens.

Ladies slo-pitch returns in Tillsonburg

Games started last week.

Indigo Lounge 19, Norfolk Electric 7

Indigo: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Belinda Loewen 3-4

Norfolk: Kaylee Kozak 2-3, Lyndsay Miller 2-3

Indigo scored six in their first two at-bats. Jen Mowatt and Tamarah Schultz each doubled in the first.

Collins Harbour Marina 28, Challengers 2

Collins: Tab Moulton 4-4, Jenn Dos Santos 4-4

Challengers: Susie Peters 2-2, Greta Martens 2-2, Justina Braun HR

Tracey Pressey drove in four for the winners. Kim King knocked in three.

Jays 21, SOS Towing 4

Jays: Melissa Hughes 4-4 HR, Heidi Hopper 4-4

SOS: Missy Stewart 2-3, Teri Joose 2-3

Melissa Hughes hit for the cycle and scored four runs for Jays.