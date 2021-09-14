Jays upset defending champions

Dave Weaver
Sep 14, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
There will be a new champion in Tillsonburg Ladies A Slo-pitch this year after Jays eliminated defending champs Indi Girls, sweeping them two straight.

First place Collins Harbour Marina Resort swept High-Lift Door, mercying them in their decider last week.

Game 2

Collins Harbour Marina Resort 23, High-Lift Door 6

Collins: Kasey McKenzie 5-5, Lauren Duffy 4-4

High-Lift: Keri Sunderland 3-3, Jen Francis 2-2

Lauren Duffy had a big night doubling, tripling while driving in six for Collins.

Game 2

Jays 9, Indi Girls 8

Jays: Becky Dancy 3-3, Steph McDonald 3-3, Maddi Obar HR

Jays scored three seventh-inning runs to win it.

Ladies B

SOS Towing mercied Smout Out Loud in the opener of their series.

Norfolk Electric won a close one over Challengers beating them by two.

Game 1

SOS Towing 17, Smout Out Loud Sirens 2

SOS: Kendyl MacIntyre 3-3, Vanessa Lively 2-2

Smout: Crystal Ball 2-2, Melissa Howe 2-2

Kendyl MacIntyre scored three runs for SOS.

Game 1

Norfolk Electric 11, Challengers 9

Norfolk: Jessica Piette 3-4, Melissa Douglas 3-4

Challengers: Susie Peters 3-4, Susie Enns 2-3

Norfolk won it in the seventh with a four-run rally. Melissa Douglas had a double in the rally.

