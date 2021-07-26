High Lift Doors edge Challengers
Ladies
Last year’s Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch finalists met for the first time this season and Collins Harbour Marina Resort emerged with a five-run victory over Indi Girls.
Jays knocked off Collins Harbour last Wednesday remaining the only unbeaten team. Jays also swept a double-header over Norfolk Electric and Marc’s Perkettes on the Monday night.
Indi Girls mercied Marc’s Wednesday. High Lift Doors won a close one over Challengers and SOS Towing mercied Norfolk Electric. Challengers and SOS each mercied Smout Out Sirens.
Jays 8, Collins Harbour Marina Resort 4
Jays: Denise Pelletier 3-4, Maddi Obar 2-2
Collins: Tracey Carruthers 3-4, Shannon O’Neill 2-3
Denise Pelletier held Collins off the board till the fifth. She got some strong outfield play from Steph Erdelac.
Collins 17, Indi Girls 12
Collins: Mel Taylor 4-4, Kirby Steinhoff 3-4
Indi Girls: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Kaitlin Kloet 3-4
The game see-sawed back and forth. Collins took over the lead for good courtesy of a six-run sixth. Mel Gardner doubled in the rally.
Jays 24, Marc’s Perkettes 0
Jays: Kirstie Jones 4-4, Melissa Hughes 3-3, Candi Obar HR
Marc’s: Julia Cabral 3-3
Jays plated six in all four at-bats. Kirstie Jones and Melissa Hughes reached scored three runs.
Jays 25, Norfolk Electric 15
Jays: Kayla Bond 4-4, Steph MacDonald 4-4, Candi Obar HR, Maddi Obar HR
Norfolk: Melissa Douglas 5-5, Laurie Whitbourne 5-5
Jays scored 16 runs late to overtake Norfolk. Maddi and Candi Obar homered in the late rally.
Indi Girls 28, Marc’s 5
Indi Girls: Julie Marissen 5-5, Tena Bueckert 5-5
Marc’s: Lindsay Varro 2-3
Tena Bueckert reached and scored all five times.
High Lift Doors 11, Challengers 9
High Lift: Jen Dahl 4-4, Danielle Swart 3-3
Challengers: Javenia Harder 3-4, Arminia Redecop 3-4
Challengers rallied late but High Lift Doors held on for the win. Nancy Texieria’s two-run single was the game winning hit.
SOS Towing 22, Smout Out Sirens-2
SOS: Claire Barker 4-4, Lacey Harchirak 4-4
Smout Out: Merysa Darand 2-2, Becky Caza 2-2
Shanna Wellink and Claire Barker each doubled and scored four runs for SOS.
Challengers 15, Smout Out 1
Challengers: Susie Peters 3-3, Arminia Redecop 3-3
Smout Out: Kim Hurd 2-2
Justina Braun, Greta Martens and Trudy Klassen hit triples for Challengers.
High Lift 9, SOS Towing 6
High Lift: Amber Campbell 4-4, Mandi Vickers 4-4
SOS: Elisha Duyvestijin 4-4, Terri Joosse 4-4
Amber Campbell scored two runs.
High Lift 18, Norfolk 5
High Lift: Jen Cadman 3-3, Monica Barnes 3-4
Norfolk: Kaylee Kozak 2-2
Jenny Butt, Jen Cadman and Monica Barnes scored three runs each for High Lift Doors.