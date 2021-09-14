Hit ‘n Run evens Men’s B series

Well, we are now into the exciting part of the Tillsonburg slo-pitch season where every game matters.

Ladies A have their two entrants that will vie for the title, and five teams face elimination this week in Men’s Slo-pitch.

Men’s A

Foldens Machine Works were one win away from knocking off regular season champs Haines Roofing after winning by three in the lid lifter and a mercy win in the second.

Courtland Landscape and Grounds easily defeated G.C. Lounsbury in their opener.

Game 1

Foldens Machine Works 22, Haines Roofing 19

Foldens: Steve Derks 4-4, Matt Evans 4-4 HR, Josh Stubbs HR, Bryan Deblaire HR, Mike Wencel HR, Clayt Stubbs 2HR, Mike Supinski HR

Haines: Kyle Smith 4-4, Martin Klassen 4-4 2HR, Travis Horvath 2HR, Dave Phillips HR, Chris Durham HR

Clayt Stubbs homered twice and scored four runs for Foldens.

Game 2

Foldens 23, Haines 8

Foldens: Billy Wilson 4-4 HR, Bob Evans 4-4, Bryan Deblaire 2HR, Mike Wencel HR, Steve Derks HR

Haines: Dave Phillips 4-4 4HR, Johnny Klassen 4-4, Dan Clark HR

Foldens plated seven in each of the second and third innings. Mike Wencel had a three-run homer in the second.

Game 1

Courtland Landscape and Grounds 26, G.C. Lounsbury 16

Courtland: Joe Thorburn 4-5, Trevor Oakes 4-5, Brooks Scharr 2HR, Nathan Peacock HR, Darryl Vandendriessche HR

GC: Joe Fansher 3-4, Kent Collings 3-4

Courtland rolled a pair of sevens scoring the limit in the second and fourth. Darryl Vandendriessche and Nathan Peacock each hit homers in the fourth.

Men’s B

The series between first-place Miller Remodelling and Hit N Run is all square after Hit N Run won by four Friday night. Miller Remodelling won the opener.