Haines Roofing collects two wins to lead Men’s A

A big week in normalcy in Canada as our beloved Toronto Blue Jays return home this Friday.

It also means that some of our local Tillsonburg Men’s Slo-Pitch League players get to participate in the major slo-pitch circuits.

A week ago some players off Foldens Machine Works competed in Men’s C in Super Series and the Pandas team they played for ended up losing in the final. Some ladies from the Tillsoburg league competed for Phoenix and Fireball. Fireball finished with a 2-2 record, unsure on Phoenix’s record. There is some good local talent playing in other divisions as well.

Men’s A

Haines continued to roll along collecting a pair of wins over Foldens Machine Works. Courtland Landscape and Grounds won in their lost at-bat over Foldens.

Haines Roofing 29, Foldens Machine Works 20

Haines: Johnny Klassen 7-7 3HR, Martin Klassen 6-6 2HR, Jake Klassen HR, John Ralf HR

Foldens: Bob Evans 3-3 HR, Bryan DeBlaire 4-4, Logan Kloet 2HR, Clayt Stubbs HR, Matt Evans HR

Johnny Klassen homered in his final three at-bats and Martin Klassen homered in his final two.

Courtland Landscape and Grounds 30, Foldens 29

Cortland: Adam Thomson 5-6, Nathan Peacock 6-6 2HR, Scott Balazs 2HR, Tyler Lamb HR, Trevor Oakes HR, Aaron Laporte HR

Foldens: Bryan DeBlaire 5-5, Jay Ashton 5-5 HR, Mike Wencel 2HR, Darren Pace HR, Josh Stubbs HR, Ryan Black HR, Steve Derks HR, Matt Evans HR

Courtland rallied for 10 runs in their last at bat to eke out the win. Joe Thorburn plated the winning run.

Haines 20, Foldens 11

Haines: Kyle Smith 5-5, Jake Klassen 4-5, Travis Horvath HR, Craig Smith HR