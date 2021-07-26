Haines Roofing collects two wins to lead Men’s A
A big week in normalcy in Canada as our beloved Toronto Blue Jays return home this Friday.
It also means that some of our local Tillsonburg Men’s Slo-Pitch League players get to participate in the major slo-pitch circuits.
A week ago some players off Foldens Machine Works competed in Men’s C in Super Series and the Pandas team they played for ended up losing in the final. Some ladies from the Tillsoburg league competed for Phoenix and Fireball. Fireball finished with a 2-2 record, unsure on Phoenix’s record. There is some good local talent playing in other divisions as well.
Men’s A
Haines continued to roll along collecting a pair of wins over Foldens Machine Works. Courtland Landscape and Grounds won in their lost at-bat over Foldens.
Haines Roofing 29, Foldens Machine Works 20
Haines: Johnny Klassen 7-7 3HR, Martin Klassen 6-6 2HR, Jake Klassen HR, John Ralf HR
Foldens: Bob Evans 3-3 HR, Bryan DeBlaire 4-4, Logan Kloet 2HR, Clayt Stubbs HR, Matt Evans HR
Johnny Klassen homered in his final three at-bats and Martin Klassen homered in his final two.
Courtland Landscape and Grounds 30, Foldens 29
Cortland: Adam Thomson 5-6, Nathan Peacock 6-6 2HR, Scott Balazs 2HR, Tyler Lamb HR, Trevor Oakes HR, Aaron Laporte HR
Foldens: Bryan DeBlaire 5-5, Jay Ashton 5-5 HR, Mike Wencel 2HR, Darren Pace HR, Josh Stubbs HR, Ryan Black HR, Steve Derks HR, Matt Evans HR
Courtland rallied for 10 runs in their last at bat to eke out the win. Joe Thorburn plated the winning run.
Haines 20, Foldens 11
Haines: Kyle Smith 5-5, Jake Klassen 4-5, Travis Horvath HR, Craig Smith HR
Foldens: Mike Supinski 3-4, Aaron Tax 2-3 HR, Logan Kloet HR
Kyle Smith and Travis Horvath each scored four runs.
Men’s B
Miller Remodelling remained unbeaten after defeating Hit N Run and Smitty’s Electric. Team Awesome collected their first victory winning by two over Smitty’s Electric, but Smitty’s edged them out by one in their return engagement.
Miller Remodelling 21, Hit N Run 17
Miller: Matt Ungar 5-5 HR, Ben Boldt 5-5, Justin Clapdorp 2HR
Hit N Run: Diedrich Klassen 4-4, Abe Wolf 3-4
Ryan Miller crossed four times for the winners.
Miller 13, Smitty’s Electric 5
Miller: Ryan Miller 3-4, Randy Miller 3-3
Smitty’s: Brett Sinden 1-3, Chris Hass 2-3
Ryan Miller drove in three.
Team Awesome 14, Smitty’s 12
Awesome: Dan MacRae 4-4 HR, Derek Dodsley 3-4
Smitty’s: Doug Falkins 2-3, Jesse Legg 3-3
Marty Hawel and Derek Dodsley hit fifth-inning triples for Team Awesome.
Smitty’s 19, Team Awesome 18
Smitty’s: Kevin MacDonald 5-5, Ross Groat 4-4, Jesse Legg HR
Awesome: Derek Buchner 4-5 2HR, Darryl Whittington 5-5, Shane Hall HR
Chris Hass had the walk-off base hit for Smitty’s plating Justin Wood.
Men’s C
John Beere came from behind to hand Pelicans their first loss last Thursday night. Pelicans rebounded the following night mercying a short-handed John Beere squad.
Morrison Realty Expos won a pair defeating Jokers and Norfolk Electric to move into a tie for second place with John Beere.
Morrison Realty Expos 12, Jokers 4
Morrison: Andrew Garnham 4-5, Trevor Fleet 4-5
Jokers: Chris George 4-4, Brian Simmonds 3-4
Pitcher Trevor Fleet helped his own cause doubling twice and tripling for the Expos.
John Beere 14, Pelicans 11
John Beere: Kalvin Smith 4-4 HR, Rick Pihokker 3-3, Jay Verhaeghe HR
Pelicans: Chris Parker 4-4, Matt Summers 3-4, Adam Jensen HR
John Beere fought back from an early seven-run deficit to win by three.
Morrison 18, Norfolk Electric 7
Morrison: Christian Devlin 4-5, Jayden King 4-5, Spence Meron HR
Norfolk: Keith McMerty 2-3
Expos scored seven in a bat around first. Spence Meron drove in five on the night.
Men’s D
The battle of the undefeated took place Tuesday night between Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive and Brew Jays. Their first meeting was no contest as Brew Jays mercied them in six. Brew Jays also mercied Flying Flamingos three nights later. Crusaders won a pair over Bad News Bears and J/E Bearing, Bears also defeated J/E.
Brew Jays 30, Flying Flamingos 10
Brew Jays: Tom Csoff 5-5 HR, Bryan Granger 5-5, Devon Schultz HR, Dylan Cremery HR
Flamingos: Jesse Hiebert 3-4, Josh Hollis 3-4, Chris Steele HR
Tom Csoff helped his own cause homering, doubling three times while driving in seven for Brew Jays.
Crusaders 18, Bad News Bears 15
Crusaders: David Klassen 5-5, Corny Dyck 4-5
Bears: Scott Beattie 4-4 HR, Cole Palen 4-4
Crusaders stole this one away with a nine-run seventh. Abe Hamn and Abe Bartsch had two-run triples in the rally.
Crusaders 24, J/E Bearing 0
Crusaders: David Klassen 3-3, Benny Klassen 3-3
J/E: Michael Hill 1-2, Paul Swance 2-2
Jacob Klassen led Crusaders with a double and pair of triples.
Bears 24, J/E Bearing 2
Bears: Bill Myers 4-4, Brian Beaumont 4-4
J/E: Darren Swick 2-2, Paul Swance 2-3
Ten of Bears’ batters crossed the plate at least once.
Brew Jays 22, Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive 5
Brew Jays: Dan Konrad 4-4, Steve McKibbon 4-4, Gary Csoff HR
RNA: Chris MacDonald 2-3, Chad Vigar 3-3, Kevin Greenhead HR
Bryan Granger had three doubles for Brew Jays.
Mens’ A
Haines Roofing 5-1-0-10
Foldens Machine Works 3-4-0-6
G.C. Lounsbury 2-2-0-4
Courtland Landscape and Grounds 2-3-0-6
Ward’s Automotive 1-3-0-2
Men’s B
Miller Remodelling 5-0-0-10
Smitty’s Electric 2-3-0-4
Hit N Run 1-2-0-2
Sluggers 1-2-0-2
Team Awesome 1-3-0-2
Men’s C
Pelicans 5-1-0-10
Morrison Realty Expos 3-2-0-6
John Beere 3-3-0-6
Jokers 1-3-0-2
Norfolk Electric 0-3-0-0
Men’s D
Brew Jays 6-0-0-12
Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive 5-1-0-10
Crusaders 3-2-0-6
J/E Bearing 0-4-0-0
Flying Flamingos 0-5-0-0