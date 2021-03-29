Small business owner thanked

Article content

I just want to thank Keith Beres for a very informed article (Norfolk & Tillsonburg News, March 18) on being a small business owner during the last year due to COVID-19.

It is refreshing to see how he has coped, just stating facts with no finger pointing and very informative. A very great article.

I hope when Keith is able to re-open that the young people from Tillsonburg and area will support him and his business (unfortunately as I am a senior, I will not be there).

THANKS Keith.

Karen Reid,

Tillsonburg