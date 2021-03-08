Article content

A successful ice fishing season is still under way on Lake Erie (as of March 2), with the main access being Townline Road in St. Williams.

It has been an opportunity for guys, gals and families to enjoy ice fishing and ice skating while safely distancing and going home with some Lake Erie perch.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seasonal parking needed for St. Williams ice fishing Back to video

Watching the little ones trying to manually auger through the ice is hilarious; watching parents teach their children the fundamentals is inspiring.

Visitors accessed local business, bought gas and generated much needed income for this unique community.

Last year the outfitters were left without revenue as the lake did not freeze at all. This year has been a success, that is if you discount the parking tickets given to everyone parking on Townline Road. Thankfully a farmer opened his field to allow parking as the by-law officer seemed to be there constantly ticketing vehicles over and over.

The road has little or no traffic unless you are ice fishing, but there are no parking signs there to provide access and safe delivery of boats in the summer months.