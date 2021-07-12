Legion thanks community for bottle drive support

Dianne Hodges, Royal Canadian Legion Tillsonburg Branch 153. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
The Royal Canadian Legion Tillsonburg Branch 153 would like to thank the community for their generous donations to the Legion’s recent bottle drive.

We would also like to acknowledge support from Sandham Transport, Tillsonburg Beer Store, and Brewers Warehouse London.

Thank you to our members who volunteered their time and energy.

Yours In Remembrance,

Dianne Hodges

President Tillsonburg Legion

