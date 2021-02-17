Get all the stories you can, while you can

Doing your family history is a rewarding challenge.

Granted your detective work often seems futile as you try find g-g-great grandpa’s name and birthday, but when you do, the endorphins flow and you are pumped for more. Be warned, it is addicting.

Start with ‘You’ and your siblings and go up the tree. Follow your father’s family first as it is easiest as the last name stays the same. You want birth, marriage and death dates and places of dad, his siblings and parents. Ask them and get up that tree while your elders are still alive.

You want to get back to our 1921 census, which is the first one available and can lead you back through time to other documents and countries.

It is worth the money to set your tree up in Ancestry.ca or another genealogy site, which actually does much of the work for you. Occasionally you find others who have done part of your tree and you reap the benefit.

Dates are the keys to find and bringing your relatives to life but read the documents as you pick up parent and sibling names, immigration dates, where people work, religion and clues of a person’s life. Be sure to record them. When did they move? Follow babies’ birthdates/places.