Who is your hero?

Article content Who is your hero? Answer that now please. Not easy is it? Did you choose your favourite entertainer or sports person? Some may be deserving of that status, but many do not. A hero is someone admired or idealized for combating adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. That is not to say singers or hockey stars don’t fight their way to the top of their fields, but they did that for themselves. Each of us, in our own lives, has gone through trials and tribulations to get where we are today. A true hero usually has gone to extraordinary lengths to better someone else’s life or the greater good of humanity, often sacrificing much in their own lives to do it and with no thought of any reward. How about Mother Teresa or Greta Thunberg? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Who is your hero? Back to video Now let’s make it more difficult, can you pick a Canadian? How about Terry Fox? Often it is not until someone has died that we even realize we had a hero amongst us and yet there are everyday people out there that may never be rich or famous that do deserve the title of hero.

Article content One of my heroes is Laura Secord, a pioneer woman virtually a prisoner in her own home, caught in the middle of the War of 1812 when the Americans invaded Canada. Her husband had been severely wounded in the battle, and she had a group of small children and U.S. officers billeted in her home. She became the cook and maid to them. Overhearing the officers planning an attack on the last Canadian/British stronghold in the Niagara Peninsula, she tricked them into allowing her to take food to her very ill brother in a nearby village. Having to stay off the beaten paths due to patrolling soldiers, she got lost in the great black swamp, braved wolves, wild animals, mosquitoes, black flies, forded streams and climbed the Niagara escarpment. Then in the black of night Laura stumbled upon a group of natives, who assisted getting her to Lieutenant Fitzgibbons. It took about 32 kilometres in close to 20 hours. Fitzgibbons defeated the U.S. in the battle, saving us from being part of the United States. There are male heroes aplenty, so here are some lesser known historic Canadian ladies, heroes in their own time, you might like to check out. Jeanne Mance, a single woman, fundraised and defied a bishop, arriving from France in 1642 to set up the second hospital in Canada. She was involved in the actual founding of Montreal; took her hospital from a room in the fort to build l‘Hotel Dieu’ where she also assisted caring for our native peoples and colonists.

Article content How about Elizabeth Gregory MacGill, born in Vancouver. She was working on her graduate aeronautical engineering degree when struck by polio, writing her exams in hospital. After three years in a wheelchair she continued her education. The Canadian Car and Foundry company hired her in 1938 as Chief Aeronautical Engineer where she designed and tested the Maple Leaf Trainer. During the Second World War she supervised 4,500 workers building the 2,000 Hawker Hurricane fighters used during the Battle of Britain, earning her the nickname “Queen of the Hurricanes.” Elizabeth also supervised engineering on the Curtiss-Wright Helldiver fighters for the US Navy. She could never fly her planes as she required a cane to walk. She became the first woman technical advisor for the United Nations International Aviation Organization and the first woman corporate member of the Engineering Institute of Canada! Rose Fortune, and family (former Virginian black slaves), immigrated to Nova Scotia in 1783 at the age of 10. Later she set up a successful cartage business from the wharfs of Annapolis Royal. She appointed herself to keep order in the town and became the town’s sole police officer and the continent’s first female law officer! She worked with the Underground Railroad, was a single mom with two children, and influential citizen. An amazing trailblazer! Why don’t you check out Amie Semple McPherson from Salford? Or Pitseolak Ashoona, an amazing Inuit artist or Thanadelthur, an enterprising aboriginal woman who became influential and powerful in the fur trade and keeping the peace in the early 1700s?

