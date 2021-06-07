Tillsonburg’s Opera House was ‘state of the art’

Article content

A Tillsonburger recently asked where our Opera Hall was located and reminded me of a quest I have not yet achieved.

This article will answer the ‘where,’ but to fulfil my quest I require the help of collectors of our town history and descendants of families that lived in town from 1898-1979 to check their attics and closets for photos of the interior of our long-gone Opera House, which was housed upstairs in the Town Hall.

Built in 1897-98 for roughly $12,000, our Town Hall was very unique compared to most municipal buildings of the times. It was designed by Mark Lightheart Buffy to be not only beautiful but include state-of-art amenities.

The April 1, 1898, Tillsonburg Observer reported: “New Opera House (opened to the people and found to be a commodious, cheery and well-equipped hall). Let us go up the broad stairs of the main entrance and, passing through the big front doors, here at either side of the hall are wide staircases leading to a landing where doors admit the public to the 4 ft. stairs leading to the auditorium of the entertainment hall, which seats 650 people. The view that bursts upon the eye at the top of either flight of steps is a fine one. The many windows and very high ceiling, from which hang clusters of electric lights add to the general air of expansiveness which is further enhanced by the roomy stage and the raised terraces of the floor that give the occupants of all the opera chairs an equally advantageous view.”