SPENCER: Unity in community
Article content
The word unity is literally the last five letters of the word, community.
The term community has become a bit of a catchphrase. But what does it really mean? Translation from classical Latin is commūnitās meaning community of public spirit.
SPENCER: Unity in community Back to video
The term has been used often to reference anything that involves a group of human beings coming together, a group of people living in the same place or a group of people with similar interests.
In essence, community is the support of one and another, in which we are carried through life receiving and providing help because we are a member of the said community.
Community can be described as group of people existing with shared purpose, a sense of belonging, and a willingness to do what is needed to lift the community as a unified presence and with regard to not only individual needs but an invested interested of the collective of all.
I am so grateful for the people in our community that have stepped up to exemplify these sentiments in such a profound, responsible and caring way.
Advertisement
Article content
Many people reaching out to health care workers, front line workers and those affected by this virus offering love, kindness and compassion to others. Ultimately, we are all affected by this pandemic in varied ways, but there are some such as our local hospital that are exhausted, depleted or even sick with this disease. Members in our community have stepped up and showed their support to these fellow humans, offering their respect, appreciation and understanding.
A local farmer recently put out a social media, an online call for help. They had 44 offshore workers coming to their farm that needed unity of community. These men usually shop for clothing, blankets and needed items upon their arrival. However, with the current lockdown, this couldn’t happen. The call was answered by dozens and dozens of donations.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, to an amazing community of people who quickly responded to our plea for help. At a time when there is so much negativity in the world, this proves that goodness and kindness reach far and wide and touch all of us. Our workers are humbled by your caring and concern, for their well-being. Many coming from poor families are feeling the love from all of you. We are so blessed to be touched by your kindness, thank you, thank you, thank you, from all of us at Szucsko Farms.”
Perhaps you have seen the funny and light-hearted “sign-wars” with local businesses. Many of these businesses closed or operating with limited capacity during lockdown in this global pandemic. They have created playful signs calling out other small businesses to play in a “punny” game of words. The clever, silliness has those reading the signs, smiling and giggling and eager to read more.
Successful communities all have one thing in common: a clear purpose of unity and of collective well-being. A meaningful unification of support, encouragement, responsibility and contribution for the well-being of all, but often it means, protecting, helping and lifting up the most vulnerable of the community, in unity.