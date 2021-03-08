Article content

A year ago, there was a pic or meme on social media that said, “Brace yourselves, this next week brings a time change, a full moon and a Friday the 13th.”

I am sure many snickered at it, while others thought that indeed the week ahead would be a doozy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPENCER: One year ago, the world paused Back to video

Little did any of us know.

Little did we know that sometime between the full moon and Friday the 13th, a provincial and federal pandemic lockdown would begin.

In the first 10 days of March, Canadian cases began to climb as the country began importing cases from places that, at that point, were not known hotspots – India, the U.K. and the U.S. Compounding the issue was the now growing body of scientific findings suggesting that the virus could be transmitted by asymptomatic people.

I remember having to close my doors at my business at Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre. A fellow teacher and I offered some free online yoga and meditation classes. With naivety, we thought it would help people out over the next couple of weeks that we would be in lockdown. I remember thinking that life would be back to normal in a month or so.