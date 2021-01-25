JIGGENS: It’s almost a return to old-time Canadian hockey

Article content

The return of televised hockey has provided us with some much-needed distraction from everything associated with COVID-19, especially now that we’re back into another period of lockdown.

Even though it’s not the NHL as we know it – a much shortened season, playing in fan-less arenas and playing regular season games against only those teams within the league’s drastically realigned divisions – there’s still a lot of hockey to be played through to (egad) July.

Different hockey is better than no hockey. For fans of the Toronto Maple Leagues and Montreal Canadiens, it’s almost a throwback to the Original Six era. The seven Canadian-based teams will play each other nine or 10 times in the regular season. You’ve got to go all the way back to the 1960s when one team played that many times against any one team in a single season.

The game has evolved in recent years, and teams no longer carry dedicated “role players” or “goons” on their rosters. There is still fighting in the NHL, but there has been a lot less of it since teams found more value in having skilled fourth-line players in their lineups than one or two-shift thugs. With teams playing one another more often, and especially with single-city road stops scheduled to accommodate back-to-back games as an attempt to lessen the chances of contracting COVID, it’s bound to ignite some animosities between teams. Odds are these inevitable feuds between individual players and teams will trigger some fisticuffs along the way. Some will call this “old time hockey.”