JIGGENS: It’s almost a return to old-time Canadian hockey

Mike Jiggens  •  For the News Record
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  3 minute read
Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames stops a shot from William Nylander (No. 88) of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 24 in Calgary. Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The return of televised hockey has provided us with some much-needed distraction from everything associated with COVID-19, especially now that we’re back into another period of lockdown.

Even though it’s not the NHL as we know it – a much shortened season, playing in fan-less arenas and playing regular season games against only those teams within the league’s drastically realigned divisions – there’s still a lot of hockey to be played through to (egad) July.

Different hockey is better than no hockey. For fans of the Toronto Maple Leagues and Montreal Canadiens, it’s almost a throwback to the Original Six era. The seven Canadian-based teams will play each other nine or 10 times in the regular season. You’ve got to go all the way back to the 1960s when one team played that many times against any one team in a single season.

The game has evolved in recent years, and teams no longer carry dedicated “role players” or “goons” on their rosters. There is still fighting in the NHL, but there has been a lot less of it since teams found more value in having skilled fourth-line players in their lineups than one or two-shift thugs. With teams playing one another more often, and especially with single-city road stops scheduled to accommodate back-to-back games as an attempt to lessen the chances of contracting COVID, it’s bound to ignite some animosities between teams. Odds are these inevitable feuds between individual players and teams will trigger some fisticuffs along the way. Some will call this “old time hockey.”

Nevertheless, COVID still holds the trump card. As of Friday, the Dallas Stars were getting ready to play their first game of the season – on Day 10! COVID protocols prevented the team from starting the season on time and has also temporarily sidelined the Carolina Hurricanes for the same reason. Breaking COVID protocols has hurt the Washington Capitals, and captain Alex Ovechkin and three of his Russian teammates are currently sitting out a mandated four games apiece. (Thanks, Alex. I picked you in the office hockey pool.)

I’m not sure what the league’s plan is for these teams to make up so many lost games. This isn’t baseball, so doubleheaders are out of the question. With several months remaining until playoffs begin, it wouldn’t be surprising to see COVID throw a further wrench into the works.

The regular season isn’t scheduled to end until May 8. This allows a little time for the pandemic to lighten up a bit and perhaps loosen some of the current restrictions. One thing is certain: a Canadian-based team is guaranteed a spot in the league semi-final. That means someone is going to have to cross the border to continue on. If things don’t improve significantly between now and then, it will mean a two-week break between playoff rounds to allow for the necessary quarantine period. If that’s the case, we’ll likely see another bubble scenario for at least the third round and possibly the fourth with all games played at a neutral site.

We had hockey in August and September last season, and this year we’ll still be playing in July. By then the NHL can honestly claim it has played during every single month of the year.

As strange a season as it may be, we have this much beloved form of Canadian entertainment to help us through these frigid months while we’re locked in.