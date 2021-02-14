





Share this Story: Getting a bit testy are we?

Getting a bit testy are we?

Article content The pandemic is tough on many folks for many different reasons. A lot of people complain of anxiety, frustration, loneliness, boredom, depression and other mainly psychological issues they describe as cabin fever, being antsy, feeling cooped up. The lockdown can create many very serious stresses that are not conducive to healthy living. If prolonged, it can also cause some serious physical issues as well. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Getting a bit testy are we? Back to video I miss spending time with friends, going out for lunch, the theatre, antique stores, art shows, travelling, even a bit of shopping. I think it’s a matter of attitude and willingness to try new things, to venture out of your routine and mindset. I work at finding new diversions or new ways to enjoy the things I love and still stay safe. I talk to friends, try new recipes, read, tune into travelogues, Shakespearian plays and historical documentaries on TV or computer. Not a big movie fan but do occasionally watch a Turner Classic Movie.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I keep busy and connected which keeps the fever away. You know I am a big believer in supporting local businesses. Always said there isn’t anything in London you can’t get right here. Not that I didn’t enjoy day trips to the city with friends but it was more of an outing than shopping. We spent time together, visited, had lunch out and rarely bought anything. Well, that’s unless Joan and I hit Value Village. Even grocery shopping was a recreational activity. Recently, due to the pandemic, I have been exploring other avenues. Online shopping limits my being out and around other people and buying in bulk can be much cheaper for a lot of stuff like paper products, dish soap, etc. The only issue I have is storage and what to do with the boxes. Anyone moving? I have also explored produce delivery services. At first I just ordered a few things to make sure I was getting fresh, good quality produce and have not been disappointed. I still go to the local grocery for milk, bread, meat and such every few weeks, at off times and no lingering. A while back I mentioned to someone I was doing more online and was ‘shamed’ with the question, “What will you do when the grocery store closes down?” I didn’t know how to respond so I said nothing. This question was followed by, “I want to make sure those who work there keep their jobs.” This quite shocked me because the implication was my straying into online shopping wasn’t about being safe and healthy but being selfish and cold-hearted.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I don’t offend or shame easily and, with a select few exceptions, I do not hold onto grievances, so I chalked it up to pandemic testiness. I am not big on political correctness but it did remind me that we all need to be more mindful of how our words might affect others. I hope everyone has a super Valentine’s Day. A reminder: lingerie, flowers, chocolates, etc. are nice but to show real love, do the dishes, make a card, vacuum the house, cook supper, give a foot massage, fill the car with gas, do the laundry… Love should be personal, freely given and have no expectations or ulterior motives. twocentsworth40@gmail.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Tillsonburg