Freedoms and rights during a pandemic

As an ex-registered nurse of 20 years, I have heard from many medical friends. A Hamilton area person said “operating rooms all over the province sit empty because we have sent the staff to fight COVID. My friends have been redeployed. Told on a Friday that they will be reporting to ‘somewhere else’ Monday. Different hospital, different shift, different job…”

As Ontario attempts to get a handle on crushing patient loads in a third wave, Canadian Armed Forces are preparing to send ICU nurses and medics to help. Critical-care physicians say those numbers don’t fully capture the number of severely ill covid-19 patients. ICUs are so taxed that many patients who would normally be treated in one, including those on high-flow oxygen, are being cared for in hospital wards.

Hospitals are at capacity with this raging virus. Critical Care Services of Ontario reports 869 ICU beds full today, a 158 per cent increase in the last month. Intensive care units are over capacity. The variances are causing more deaths in younger aged people than before.

We just found out my mom’s kidney surgery was cancelled in May. She will be okay, but if this surgery doesn’t happen sooner than later, her kidney will die.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

One friends said, “As a nurse myself, I am truly at a loss for words. My daughter is a nurse in the paediatric ICU in London and adults are coming in, as the adult ICU is at capacity. She watched ambulances through the window from her unit on her shift the other day, bringing in COVID patients non-stop. She said it was like Italy and New York when the pandemic started. She recently worked at SickKids in Toronto. Her friends/former coworkers there are filling body bags with adults and young ones in their thirties. It’s devastating.”

The nurse that called my mom today said with defeat in her voice “unless we get mask-wearing in control and stay home, we are going to be talking about COVID longer than we need to.”

Yet I’ve heard of anti-mask groups and anti-lockdown groups in this town? People saying, they are going to go in as pairs and groups into stores with no masks, to prove their rights and freedoms? Talk of boycotting businesses that are closed or following the rules or businesses that are asking people to wear masks? Encouraging businesses to open and ignore the lockdown recommendations?

Our community is making national headlines about businesses and churches opening in defiance for their rights and freedoms.

What about the rights and freedoms of those that need surgery?

What about the rights and freedoms of keeping people safe that believe medical experts?

What about the rights of all the medical staff that are suffering from seeing so much trauma? Elaine Senis, Brockville General Hospital’s program manager for Community Mental Health, said back in November, the number of crisis calls by nurses has increased by 200 per cent. Now they are being forced to triage, making decisions who gets the ICU beds, the man with the heart attack, the pregnant woman bleeding, or the woman with coronavirus unable to breath on her own.

I am sad and I am frustrated.

This virus doesn’t give a hoot if you believe in it or not. It continues to rage. In fact, it rather likes the defiance of those who choose to not believe in it.

Please be mindful of this when you are making choices. We all deserve happiness and health.