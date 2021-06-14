Article content

The weather should teach us we are not the boss. We just naturally gripe about a lot of things especially the weather regardless of what we are experiencing. It’s too cold, too dry, too hot, too humid, too wet, too windy, too…

Usually, we get taught a lesson when our grievances get out of hand as witnessed a few weeks ago when, after whining about the heat, humidity and how badly we needed some rain, we were given a couple days of rain followed by an extended blast of frigid temperatures and an explosion of scary wind. Do you think we will ever learn to accept what is given and stop being so querulous? We need to remember who runs things and we should not tempt fate.

DeJONGHE: Who's the boss?

I tempted fate a few years ago when I didn’t go to a scheduled medical appointment. Putting off that test caused me much more serious procedures which required a specialist in London and a lengthy recuperation. Lesson learned.

About six months after that procedure I was scheduled for a check-up but COVID hit so my follow up appointment was cancelled and put on hold. When they called about a year or so later to set up another date I was hesitant to go into hospital at the height of a second surge so asked if I could wait a bit longer, which was granted since I had experienced no adverse symptoms or issues. This spring I received my first vaccine so decided it was safe enough to go for the follow up, then the hospital was closed down.