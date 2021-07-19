DeJONGHE: Is this a good time to have a giggle?

Article content

In an attempt to improve your day and enhance your life I will share some insights I received via email. I can relate a lot of these and I bet you can, too.

I thought growing older would take longer.

My bucket list: keep breathing.

Camping: where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.

Being an adult is the dumbest thing I have ever done.

I’m a multi-tasker. I can listen, ignore and forget all at the same time!

Retirement to do list: Wake up. Nailed it!

People who wonder if the glass is half empty or half full miss the point. The glass is refillable.

I don’t have grey hair. I have wisdom highlights.

Sometimes it takes me all day to get nothing done.

I don’t trip, I do random gravity checks.

One minute you’re young and fun. The next, you’re turning down the car stereo to see better.

I’d grow my own food if only I could find bacon seeds.

Losing weight doesn’t seem to be working for me, so from now on I’m going to concentrate on getting taller.

Some people are like clouds, once they disappear it’s a beautiful day.

Some people you’re glad to see coming; some people you’re glad to see going.

Common sense is not a gift. It’s a punishment because you have to deal with everyone else who doesn’t have it.

I came. I saw. I forgot what I was doing. Retraced my steps. Got lost on the way back. Now I have no idea what’s going on.

If you can’t think of a word say “I forgot the English word for it.” That way people will think you’re bilingual instead of an idiot.

I’m at a place in my life where errands are starting to count as going out.

I don’t always go the extra mile, but when I do it’s because I missed my exit.

I don’t mean to brag, but I finished my 14-day diet food supply in three hours and 20 minutes.

I may not be that funny or athletic or good looking or smart or talented – I forgot where I was going with this.

Having plans sounds like a good idea until you have to put on clothes and leave the house.

It’s weird being the same age as old people.

When I was a kid I wanted to be older… this is not what I expected.

Life is like a helicopter. I don’t know how to operate a helicopter either.

It’s probably my age that tricks people into thinking I’m an adult.

Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked. So remember… don’t sing!

We all get heavier as we get older, because there’s a lot more information in our heads. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. DeJONGHE: Is this a good time to have a giggle? Back to video

I see people about my age mountain climbing. I feel good getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.

twocentsworth@gmail.com