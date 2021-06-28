DeJONGHE: Happy Canada Day!
I hope everyone is having safe and joyful celebrations honouring all the good things that make us unique and distinct in the world.
The most important way to celebrate is to acknowledge we are privileged to be Canadians. You gotta admit, when you look around at what is going on in other parts of the world, we got it pretty good. We should look to our future by honouring our past and excepting the dark parts. We must recognize our failures, learn, grow, reconcile, heal and we will emerge true north strong and free. We are living in the best country in the world.
Got this email a week or so ago and enjoyed it enough to want to share. If you have already seen it, it’s still advice worth reviewing.
OLD FARMER’S ADVICE
Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.
Keep skunks and bankers at a distance.
Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.
A bumblebee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.
Words that soak into your ears are whispered… not yelled.
Meanness don’t just happen overnight.
Forgive your enemies; it messes up their heads.
Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.
It don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.
You cannot unsay a cruel word.
Every path has a few puddles.
When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.
The best sermons are lived, not preached.
Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.
Don’t judge folks by their relatives.
Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
Live a good and honourable life, then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.
Don’t interfere with something’ that ain’t bothering you none.
Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.
If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin’.
Sometimes you get and sometimes you get got.
The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with, watches you from the mirror every mornin’.
Always drink upstream from the herd.
Good judgment comes from experience and a lotta that comes from bad judgment.
Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.
If you get to thinkin’ you’re a person of some influence, try orderin’ somebody else’s dog around.
Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly and enjoy the ride.
I think if we lived by this advice our world would be a nicer place. I particularly like the third and 18th.
As you celebrate in your own way on this special day, stay safe, be respectful, look after each other, be kind and remember we are Canadians.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com