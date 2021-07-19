BEECHEY: Take a ride on the T:GO bus
Never been on a bus or public transit?
Unless you grew up in a city maybe you haven’t, and some maybe never will, unless of course in you are in Toronto where riding the subway is fun, especially in the front seeing all the tracks and other subway cars speeding through the hole towards you.
In my day most parents only had one car and unless you were rich teenagers didn’t have a car to drive. I walked two and half miles at night in the city to come home from Windsor Light Musical Theatre (WLMT) rehearsals. It was fun when all dressed up in a gown, with my date in a tux, several times we were given free rides to and from the WLMT Balls, just because we looked so good!
It took me an hour and half and one transfer downtown to get to St. Clair College every day, but I could at least get there!
When I moved to Tillsonburg, I walked everywhere. Compared to Windsor, Tillsonburg was a cakewalk! I was appalled and still am that here kids are driven everywhere.
In 2020, the average cost of operating a car each month, including insurance, license and fees, maintenance, gas, etc. was $605/month or $7,260/year. Now add in your car payment, that is a lot of bus rides and a few vacation car rentals, etc. Remember also that many people cannot afford a car or have various reasons they can’t drive.
Since 2019 Tillsonburg has had T:GO, an in-town route system for our buses. The more it is used the more it will grow with extended routes and busses.
Do you know what T:GO – ICT stands for? Inter-Community Transit. This gets you out of town to connect with the trains to anywhere and even the new megabus express and ‘low rates’ from London to Toronto for the weekend!
Are you a senior with friends in small towns around us? Well, check out the four routes for ICT. Route 1 does a big circle route from town through Springford and Otterville, up Hwy 59 stopping along the route to Woodstock, then over to Ingersoll via Beachville down Hwy 19 to Mount Elgin, crossing to Verschoyle to Brownsville then home. Lots of stops along the way where you may have friends.
Route 2 heads over to Courtland down to Langton and across via Wyecombe, Lynedoch, and up to Delhi and back Hwy 3 to Tillsonburg.
How about spending the afternoon at the beach in Port Burwell a couple of days of the week this summer! Great idea for teens! Route 3 route runs from The Town Centre mall on Broadway to Port Burwell on Tuesday and Friday. The first of three runs leaves at 10:15 a.m. and the last return trip is at 4:19 p.m. The bus makes pickups in Eden, Straffordville and Vienna, and drops riders at the Marine Museum in Port Burwell. Don’t forget to leave time to have your ice cream before you come home!
Route 4 heads north up Hwy 19 to Ingersoll then along County Road 9 and 29 to London.
The ICT rates are very reasonable. Any route (one way) is $10/adult, $8/for seniors and students. Correct change is required. The adult 10-ride pass is $80 and for a student $65. Veterans, support people, and children younger than five years of age ride free!
If you buy a 10-ride pass for the ICT routes you could use it on any route. Information can be found and downloaded at www.tillsonburg.ca/TGO and ticket(s) can be purchased at a variety of locations in Tillsonburg and out.
For questions ask for Transit Authority who is Ashley at 519-688-3009 for questions. For immediate bus concerns on the street call the bus company 519-8422-4846.