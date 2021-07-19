BEECHEY: Take a ride on the T:GO bus

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Unless you grew up in a city maybe you haven’t, and some maybe never will, unless of course in you are in Toronto where riding the subway is fun, especially in the front seeing all the tracks and other subway cars speeding through the hole towards you.

In my day most parents only had one car and unless you were rich teenagers didn’t have a car to drive. I walked two and half miles at night in the city to come home from Windsor Light Musical Theatre (WLMT) rehearsals. It was fun when all dressed up in a gown, with my date in a tux, several times we were given free rides to and from the WLMT Balls, just because we looked so good!

It took me an hour and half and one transfer downtown to get to St. Clair College every day, but I could at least get there!

When I moved to Tillsonburg, I walked everywhere. Compared to Windsor, Tillsonburg was a cakewalk! I was appalled and still am that here kids are driven everywhere.

In 2020, the average cost of operating a car each month, including insurance, license and fees, maintenance, gas, etc. was $605/month or $7,260/year. Now add in your car payment, that is a lot of bus rides and a few vacation car rentals, etc. Remember also that many people cannot afford a car or have various reasons they can’t drive.

Since 2019 Tillsonburg has had T:GO, an in-town route system for our buses. The more it is used the more it will grow with extended routes and busses.

Do you know what T:GO – ICT stands for? Inter-Community Transit. This gets you out of town to connect with the trains to anywhere and even the new megabus express and ‘low rates’ from London to Toronto for the weekend!