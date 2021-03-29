Article content

How many folks got pranked on April 1?

We all need to laugh and make us feel just about normal, whatever that may be. I remember times when the top fell off the salt shaker, alarms were set early and even toilets being shrink wrapped.

April 1? It's no joke

Usually, the joke was harmless, annoying likely, but nevertheless harmless. It was all in good fun.

We don’t have much to joke or laugh about these days so we have to find it wherever we can. I am a glass-half-full, the-sun-will-come-up, always-a-silver-lining, after-the-storm-comes-sunshine and I-am-still-here kinda person so rarely find myself dwelling in the misery. I think it’s a choice but that might be because I have not suffered your misery and mine have been easier to overcome.

Or it could be that I feel life is just too short to be unhappy for very long. Oh, I think a complaint or two, a minute of whining and a couple foot stomps are OK as long as it’s over quickly. A good cry can be quite beneficial, soothing and cleansing but then it’s time to blow your nose, wash your face and get on with it.