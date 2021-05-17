Ahimsa - harmony rather than harm

The mindfulness practice of Ahimsa is relevant in every day life, but now perhaps more than ever. As we all feel “Covid fatigue” and are challenged physically, emotionally, mentally or spiritually from what is hopefully our last lockdown of a global pandemic, Ahimsa reminds us to practice non-harm.

I read a story online the other day. A man on the subway had just bought a goldfish. The bag holding the fish and the water broke. The fish flopped around on the subway floor. Strangers gathered to pick up the fish. One person emptied their coffee cup. Another used their water bottle to fill the now empty cup. They saved the fish and gave it back to the stranger. All hands were on deck to minimize the harm to this man and his new aquatic friend.

When we are feeling on the opposite side of the matter, of any matter, we may feel frustrated, unheard or even fearful. Initiating or participating in a topic of politics or pandemic is always a bit like poking a sleeping bear; you really don’t know what you will get when the conversation awakens.

What does that mean?

Ahimsa means ‘non-violence’ or ‘non-harming’ (‘Himsa’ is ‘hurt’ and ‘A’ is ‘not’.) This means non-hurt of all kinds with others, ourselves, or nature. Certainly, it means the physical practice of non-harm which in our world today can mean not just physical abuse, but the practice of social distancing, hand-washing and wearing a mask, to make sure no one else or ourselves gets hurt by contracting Covid-19.

Ahimsa, however is not reduced to only physical. It includes reducing thinking harmful, negative thoughts about others or ourselves. It encompasses our words towards others directly, behind a keyboard or behind someone’s back. Ahimsa asks us to be sure that what we do and how we do it, is done in harmony, rather than harm.

While thinking, feeling, acting in a harmful way can cause an increase stress response that can spike cortisol levels (stress hormone), imbalance nervous system and lower our immunity strength, practicing Ahimsa or ‘non-harmful’, loving thoughts causes dopamine (the feel good, relaxation chemical) to be released in the body. This strengthens the immune system, and actually has the power to cure us from illness.

Multiple studies in medical journals have shown that patients who were considered ‘optimists’ had stronger immune systems, recovered quicker from injury and illness, and actually live longer than pessimists.

As a bonus; the happiness we experience when we’re thinking good thoughts is contagious. Science has shown us that if a friend of ours is happy, we’re 25% more likely to be happy ourselves. Even if a neighbour or acquaintance is happy, our chance of happiness increases by 6%.

Try making a list to inquire and discover ways you can practice Ahimsa in the following areas of your life: your thoughts, your eating habits, your sleep habits, your exercise habits, your words to others, your actions to others, your environment and your community.

In the words of the late Canadian politian and leader of the NDP, Jack Layton said in his final days: “My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.”