Town of Tillsonburg announces organizational realignment

Postmedia Staff
Feb 03, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Town of Tillsonburg corporate office. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
Town of Tillsonburg corporate office. (Chris Abbott/Postmedia News)

The Town of Tillsonburg has made changes to its corporate structure earlier this week, including appointments to its senior management team.

“The purpose of this organizational realignment was to put a structure in place that will allow us to become a more efficient and effective team,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kyle Pratt in a media release. “An organizational structure is about creating formal paths of communication.”

“Council’s mandate is to ensure that the municipality is functioning well and delivering value to the people of Tillsonburg,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “This is a proactive step to help our municipality move forward. These are challenging times and having a strong leadership structure and staff team in place, both now and into the future, is essential.”

At the senior management level, Michelle Smibert will become director of a newly formed Corporate Services Department. The portfolio amalgamates the Clerk’s

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Department, Human Resources Department, and other key corporate services including information technology, customer service and communications.

The Operations Department and Building/By-law Department have also been merged to create an Operations and Development Department. Carlos Reyes will assume the position of director. Additionally, the manager of Public Works will provide management of the Water and Waste Water division (effective Feb. 15, 2021).

Sheena Pawliwec will assume the role of director/treasurer of Finance. The manager of Finance role has been eliminated.

Chris Baird has been named director of Recreation, Culture and Parks. Baird had been filling the position on an interim basis since July 13, 2020.

“I am confident that this realignment will assist in promoting positive communications, both internally and externally, and facilitate continuous improvement,” said Pratt.

“While various job titles and reporting relationships may have changed, no corporate team member has lost their employment as a result of this restructuring,” said Molnar. “Meanwhile the financial impact is both very positive and sustainable.”

The changes take effect immediately.