Joost Van Campen says they will respect anyone who comes to their business in Tillsonburg, Nectar Coffee and Bar, for takeout service.

Saturday afternoon, in front of Nectar’s on Broadway, volunteers from the local ‘No More Lockdowns’ group (NoMoreLockdowns.ca) were distributing signs. On Friday, volunteers were handing out signs in the large parking lot next to D’Lish Café on north Broadway.

On the local NoMoreLockdowns Facebook page it states, ‘Our goal here is to open local business in Tillsonburg and surrounding areas as well as educating people on their rights to (choose) no matter what the views are.’

“They want to let everyone know what their point is, to make it clear to everyone,” said Van Campen. “And I think that’s one of the best – and safe – arguments. ‘We want to obey, but there’s a limit.’

“We have to let them (government) know that there is a limit as business owners and also as citizens. And the business owners, they also have to make a statement to let their customers know what their position is – here is what we stand for. I think that’s a little sign from the business owners, from the citizens, to the government – to their local government, to provincial government.