Water slide construction begins in Tillsonburg

The big green water slide at Lake Lisgar Water Park will be going up soon.

The water slide parts were delivered to the water park last fall, with the intention of installing it after the 2020 pool season had closed, but there some challenges with the slide’s foundation.

“The underground footings had to be reinforced to tie into the new slide,” said Chris Baird, director of Recreation, Culture and Parks.

Foundation concrete was scheduled to be poured this week.

“We have PK Construction working with us… so that work is actually underway right now,” said Baird.

“And then the last of April, the slide company – they’re based in Ottawa – they bring their crews down and it takes about a week assembling it.

“So it’s full steam ahead right now.”

A $400,000 capital project, the water slide was approved in the Town’s 2020 budget, including removal of the old slide (which had lasted more than 20 years), and a new one installed.

The Lake Lisgar Water Park pool opened in July 2020 for a shorter than normal season, closing on the Labour Day weekend.

