Watch Local Week offers the chance for people to stream movies and television programs, free of charge, created by Haldimand-Norfolk filmmakers.

The Haldimand County Public Library and Norfolk County Public Library have partnered with Windecker Road Films and Rainey Media to present the weeklong event April 18 to 24, coinciding with Canadian National Film Day on April 22.

Watch Local Week will showcase local filmmakers

“As much as we’d love to share this experience in person, the wonderful aspect of virtual screening is of course the convenience,” said Graeme Bachiu, a Haldimand-based filmmaker with Windecker Road Films. “You can watch each evening after work or school, or take a day and binge-watch the best in local productions all at once.”

Bachiu added he hopes the event will reach a wide audience of all ages and interests.

“In Haldimand and Norfolk we don’t really have a single broadcaster or TV station that covers the area, so it’s hard to capture the attention of a local audience,” he said. “This partnership with our local libraries makes perfect sense, and all of us in the film community greatly appreciate the support.”