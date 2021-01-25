Ward 2 by-election may be called in Norfolk County

Article content

A municipal by-election could be held in a couple months in Langton-area Ward 2.

Norfolk council directed the clerk’s department to prepare for a mid-term vote to replace long-serving representative Roger Geysens.

Geysens was the inaugural councillor for Ward 2 with the advent of the new Norfolk County in 2001. He tendered his resignation last month, effective Dec. 31.

“I want to express my gratitude for the support I have been provided during my tenure and want you to know it has been a privilege to serve the people of this region,” Geysens said in his letter of resignation, which came to council on Jan. 19.

If there is going to be an election, Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen said the county should aim for early spring.

VanPaassen noted that Ward 2 in the northwest corner of the municipality is primarily agricultural in character. VanPaassen said farmers in Ward 2 will be pre-occupied with the growing season ahead come April.