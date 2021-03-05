





Share this Story: Want to skate, check the date

Want to skate, check the date jpg, TN

Article content With the move from Ontario’s COVID-19 ‘red’ zone to ‘orange’ in Tillsonburg – and maybe even ‘yellow’ in the near future – Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture & Parks said hockey is once again allowed on the J.L. Scott Outdoor Recreation Pad and they have announced a new outdoor ice user schedule. “What we’ll try, depending on what the weather’s like obviously, is going to alternate days. Hockey one day, public skate the next. So it would be ‘odd days’ hockey, ‘even days’ public skate.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Want to skate, check the date Back to video The Town’s communications department came up with a catchy slogan to remind people of their new, simple schedule. WANT TO SKATE, CHECK THE DATE It’s going to be very easy to remember the schedule, said Baird. When the outdoor rec pad first opened in January 2019, as an example, the weekend and holidays schedule from 8-9 a.m. was open to skating, no hockey sticks or pucks. Then 9:30-11:30, sticks and pucks allowed for ages 11-plus. And 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. sticks and pucks for ages 10 and under. Family skating was 1:30-3:30, followed by two-hour time slots for 11-and-over, then 10-and-under, and open stick and puck (7:30 p.m.) until closing at 11.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It was trying to be as all-inclusive as possible,” said Baird. “But we’re hoping this (new schedule) might be a way, in the home stretch here – we may have the rink open for a couple more weeks – that we finish on a positive note.” If it is well received, the even-day, odd-day schedule might be the direction they take in 2021-22. “Hockey really is a Canadian pastime,” said Baird, “and it has been a salvation, with COVID, as a recreation opportunity.” He said Town staff tried to take a “neutral, respectful, common sense” way to handle ice user issues during the pandemic. However, over the last couple of months, there has been conflict. “Unfortunately, it’s a few that spoil it for the rest,” said Baird. “Those individuals that have been disrespecting the rules – the posted rules – they’re not there (at the rink) all the time. Lots and lots of people have been able to use the rink for public skating, and yes there has been hockey, and that’s unfortunate. Many people play hockey until the skaters come, then they put the sticks and pucks away. But there have been those examples where it’s been real difficult.” Police have been supportive, he said, trying to get the message out, and bylaw staff have been doing their best. The idea was to encourage voluntary compliance, which should be easier during the ‘orange’ stage. Local bylaw staff, which conducted some regular patrols, did not issue any tickets during the grey/red stages. “We’re really trying to keep the message positive,” said Baird. “We’re genuinely hoping that people can respect the rules and we hope that this might be something that can be a positive at the tail end of the season.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Over the next couple of weeks, Baird said community centre staff will make an effort to remind hockey players – if they show up on the wrong day – to come back another day. With the move to orange, and possibly yellow in the near future, Baird said they are considering extending indoor ice at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena a few weeks in April. “Depending how the weather goes here because we’re good to about plus five (outside), but on a day like today with the sun and the solar gain on that ice it will get soft. We may only have another 10-14 days before that’s the end of the natural (outdoor ice) season.” Normally the Memorial arena ice would come out April 1st, but extended ice would allow more indoor public skating opportunities during a month when outdoor activities can be limited. “We’re thinking that may be something we recommend to Council, that we keep the ice in, just as a way to keep people active and healthy and safe.” cabbott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Tillsonburg