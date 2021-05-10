Article content

The Community Volunteer Income Tax program at the Tillsonburg Library has helped 298 people complete their income taxes by the end of April.

Due to the lockdown, the library is currently receiving income tax information with a completed drop off form in a labelled envelope during curbside hours.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Volunteers helping people with their income tax returns Back to video

Drop-off forms and envelopes are available at the library. Drop-off forms and more information can also be found online at www.cvitp.ca .

Completed income tax forms are available to be picked up at the library during curbside pick-up hours.

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program at the library will run until the end of May 2021.