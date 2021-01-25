Verspeeten family makes another donation to health centre in Delhi

Article content

The Verspeeten family of Delhi has made yet another generous donation to the Delhi Community Health Centre.

The $355,300 gift arrived at the end of a difficult year for all non-profit organizations that rely on fundraising to maintain high standards.

In a news release on Jan. 21, the health centre said the donation ensures its walk-in clinic will remain fully staffed and available to the community despite recent shortfalls in fundraising.

The health centre says family patriarch Archie Verspeeten, founder of a successful trucking company now retired, summoned former board chair Dale Corner to his home Dec. 30.

There, Verspeeten presented Corner with his latest donation with instructions that the cheque be cashed and deposited by the end of the business day.

“In this past year of bad news there are still bright spots,” says Dennis Laprise, current chair of the health centre board of directors. “This is not the first time that Archie has given us a major lift, and we are ever so appreciative to him and all of those in the community who have helped.