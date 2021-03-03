Vaccinations at Delhi arena could last into fall

Norfolk staff say it’s premature to speculate whether the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will be finished with the Delhi Community Arena as a mass-vaccination site in time for the 2021-22 hockey and figure skating seasons.

“I don’t want to make a commitment to that currently because I just don’t know,” Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess told the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health on March 2.

Vaccinations at Delhi arena could last into fall

“One thing I’ve learned from COVID — and what I’ve learned from provincial and federal plans — is I don’t want to put too much weight on them. If we get good vaccination coverage and hit our numbers we’ll probably move to a clinic.

“I know that’s not the answer anyone wanted to hear. They want to know about the ice by a certain date. But at this point we’ll be in a better position to say in August.”

The health unit initially tapped the Vittoria Community Centre and Norfolk General Hospital as the two main clinics for coronavirus vaccines in Norfolk once they become available.