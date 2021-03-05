Two people facing drug charges in Tillsonburg

Article content

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, and a conducted energy weapon were seized after a Criminal Code Search Warrant was executed March 3 at a residence on Broadway in Tillsonburg.

The Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Middlesex CSCU, Brant CSCU, Huron Perth CSCU, the West Region Emergency Response Team, and the West Region Tactical Response Unit executed the search warrant and as a result of the investigation Jordan Helmer-Taylor, 20, of Tillsonburg, is charged with: Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.