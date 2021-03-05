Two people facing drug charges in Tillsonburg
Methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, and a conducted energy weapon were seized after a Criminal Code Search Warrant was executed March 3 at a residence on Broadway in Tillsonburg.
The Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Middlesex CSCU, Brant CSCU, Huron Perth CSCU, the West Region Emergency Response Team, and the West Region Tactical Response Unit executed the search warrant and as a result of the investigation Jordan Helmer-Taylor, 20, of Tillsonburg, is charged with: Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and Failure to Comply with Release Order.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Kristy Baillie, 27, of Tillsonburg, is charged with: Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl; and Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario County of Justice in Woodstock on April 13, to answer to the charges.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.