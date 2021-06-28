Tillsonburg's summer youth camps expanding in Step 2

Article content

Registration has expanded for the Town of Tillsonburg youth summer camps starting July 5.

“My staff have been dealing with Southwestern Public Health,” said Christopher Baird, director of Recreation, Culture and Parks at the June 14 town council meeting.

“Because of the size of the facility with which we operate the program, we’re very hopeful that those numbers can be increased somewhat,” said Baird, noting the camps would be operating at reduced levels until moving into different Steps in Ontario’s Re-opening Roadmap.

“Registration has been very brisk and we do have a wait list, so we’ll try to accommodate as many people as we can,” said Baird.

“We’ve got all the staff in place ready to go for a really great summer.”

Weekly junior (five to eight-year-olds) and senior (nine to 12-year-old) youth camps are being offered this summer. They begin July 5 with Messy Summer Kick Off for the juniors (each week has a different theme). Senior camps will have a variety of outdoor activities, sports and explorations.