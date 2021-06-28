Tillsonburg's summer youth camps expanding in Step 2
Registration has expanded for the Town of Tillsonburg youth summer camps starting July 5.
“My staff have been dealing with Southwestern Public Health,” said Christopher Baird, director of Recreation, Culture and Parks at the June 14 town council meeting.
“Because of the size of the facility with which we operate the program, we’re very hopeful that those numbers can be increased somewhat,” said Baird, noting the camps would be operating at reduced levels until moving into different Steps in Ontario’s Re-opening Roadmap.
“Registration has been very brisk and we do have a wait list, so we’ll try to accommodate as many people as we can,” said Baird.
“We’ve got all the staff in place ready to go for a really great summer.”
Weekly junior (five to eight-year-olds) and senior (nine to 12-year-old) youth camps are being offered this summer. They begin July 5 with Messy Summer Kick Off for the juniors (each week has a different theme). Senior camps will have a variety of outdoor activities, sports and explorations.
Step 2 on the roadmap is set to begin June 30, which will permit small gatherings indoors and larger numbers outdoors, said Baird.
“It kind of aligns itself nicely with our summer camp program.”
The municipality quickly began working its way down the waiting list to fill the expanded summer camps.
“We do have sort of full subscription for the program, so that’s great news for the families in and around Tillsonburg. There’s been a lot of excitement.”
However, because camp sessions run weekly throughout the summer up to August 30-Sept. 3, Baird suggested people still interested in registering should get their names in to hold a place. The Town’s waiting list operates on a first come first serve basis, and some spaces are expected to open before the end of the summer.
“If people drop off, maybe to do other things, we will work our way down the (wait) list in the order in which they’ve been reserved.”
Baird noted the pool at the Lake Lisgar Water Park opened on Father’s Day weekend. And the water slide structure is up, but not operational yet. This week plumbing is being completed.
“It’s terrific. And the new colour scheme is great, it looks really smart.”
Next week, the installer will come back to make sure it’s safe and functioning properly. Then it will be inspected by the TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority), an Ontario regulatory body.
“Once we have that, the slide opens,” said Baird.