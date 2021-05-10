Tillsonburg's home sales in April broke 200 for first time

Article content

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 210 units in April 2021.

This was more than double the levels from a year earlier, rocketing up 144.2 per cent from April 2020. This was also a new sales record for the month of April.

Home sales were 27.9 per cent above the five-year average and 30.4 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of April.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 670 units over the first four months of the year. This was a significant increase of 65 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“Home sales rocketed up to a new April record, with the outsized year-over-year gain as much a reflection on the lows from last April as it is the current unprecedented strength in demand,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Boar in a media release.

“We’re starting to see a sustained increase in the number of new listings coming onto the market, which has held off the drop in overall supply from reaching near-zero levels. However, market conditions are still among the tightest on record and intense competition among buyers is driving up benchmark home prices by 50 per cent compared to last year.”