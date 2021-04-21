Article content

Six weeks after opening Mass Immunization Clinics in the cities of St. Thomas and Woodstock, Southwestern Public health will be opening its third COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tillsonburg, a community of 17,000.

Southwestern Public Health and its partners, Oxford County EMS and the Town of Tillsonburg, announced today (Wednesday, April 21) they plan to bring more vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) to the residents of Oxford County at a new Tillsonburg clinic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg vaccination clinic will open Tuesday Back to video

The clinic, which will open Tuesday, April 27 in the Lions Auditorium at the Tillsonburg Community Centre, will serve residents of Oxford and Elgin Counties on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tillsonburg area residents are also able to get AstraZeneca vaccine at five pharmacies in town (you must register appointments in advance).

Contact your physician’s office to find out whether they are also administering vaccines.

“Southwestern Public Health covers a large geographic region and not everyone is able to travel to our Woodstock or St. Thomas sites,” said Jaime Fletcher, Program Manager of the SWPH COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, in Wednesday’s media release.