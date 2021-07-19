Tillsonburg vaccination clinic to be offered Fridays after July 23 

All three Southwestern Public Health mass immunization clinics in Tillsonburg, St. Thomas, Woodstock, will offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in addition to servicing pre-booked first and second dose appointments as of Monday.

After Friday, July 23, the Tillsonburg clinic will transition to a Friday-only site to reflect ongoing demand for Friday appointments there. This will continue through to the end of August, at which point the clinic site at the Tillsonburg Community Centre will close.

Oxford County EMS, administering the vaccine at the Tillsonburg clinic, has committed to support the Southwestern Public Health team at the Woodstock clinic (Goff Hall) moving forward.

“Oxford County EMS has been an exceptional partner in our efforts to vaccinate residents in the Southwestern Public Health region,” said Cynthia St. John, Chief Executive Officer at Southwestern Public Health in a media release.

“We could not have done this as quickly and efficiently without their support.”

Vaccine supply will be reallocated to strategies that further reduce vaccination barriers, including more pop-up clinics in remote neighbourhoods, ongoing walk-in appointments at both the St. Thomas and Woodstock sites, and extending hours in Woodstock from a 4:30 p.m. closure to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. These changes are in addition to provincial plans to increase vaccine availability at pharmacies and primary care by early fall.

“Scaling down a mass vaccination clinic is a positive indicator that we are nearing the end of the urgent COVID-19 vaccination campaign in our region,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, SWPH Medical Officer of Health. “We now need to focus our attention on reaching those who have barriers to accessing vaccine through our current clinic formats, and transition to a more traditional vaccination model that will take into account time of day, easy access to appointments, and pharmacy and primary care ramping up their services.”

Anyone who has an appointment booked in Tillsonburg after July 23 can reschedule their appointment online at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9 from 8:30 to 4:30 Monday to Friday.

Southwestern Public Health will also begin contacting individuals who have appointments in August, September, or October to assist with rescheduling efforts.