Tillsonburg vaccination clinic now offers Pfizer

The three Southwestern Public Health units mass immunization clinics are now only carrying the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do not have a big or reliable enough supply of Moderna to run clinics with only Moderna,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

“At the moment we are saving the small amounts of Moderna that we have for our more mobile purposes,” she added. “So when we go out to homebound individuals or some of our congregate living settings, we are using Moderna there. One, because it’s easier to transport and two, many of these people had Moderna the first time around and for consistency we’d like to try to get Moderna in for their second doses.”

This means that Tillsonburg, Woodstock and St. Thomas clinics can now vaccinate anyone who is over the age of 12.

“If vaccine supply on the Moderna front improves a lot we may revisit this decision,” said Lock, keeping the option of Moderna returning to the Tillsonburg clinic open, “always looking at the best way to get the most vaccine to all of our citizens.