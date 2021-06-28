Tillsonburg plans to celebrate 150th in 2022

Article content

Next year is the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Tillsonburg, and with a September 2022 celebration in mind, town council has agreed to establish a Tillsonburg 150 subcommittee.

Planning for the 150th has already been started by the Cultural, Heritage and Special Awards Advisory Committee.

“This is an extension of the great work that’s being done,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “As they’ve moved along this process they’re looking for council endorsement. While things are already in the planning stage, and there are lots of great ideas, this will help formalize that.

“I would also encourage members of the public that have ideas, or when they see some of this opportunity for public comment, share some of those ideas as well,” added Molnar. “Because, especially where we’ve been the last 18 months or so, it would be an extremely exciting year to be in Tillsonburg in 2022.”