The Tillsonburg Lions Club will be holding a community bottle drive on Saturday, May 29.

“The weekend after the long weekend,” said Lion Blair Oatman.

Tillsonburg Lions plan May 29 bottle drive

Guaranteed it will be warmer than their last bottle drive.

“Absolutely,” Oatman laughed. “We won’t have to wait for Tillsonburg to clean the parking lot after a winter storm.”

The May 29 bottle drive will be held in the parking lot behind/beside Avondale Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with access at Harvey Street.

Bring your beer bottles and cans, as well as refundable wine and spirit bottles. Volunteers will even take them out of your vehicle for you – you don’t even need to leave your car/truck.

Or for pickup by the Lions prior to the 29th, call Lion Bob Cook at 519-842-4087 or Lion Blair Oatman at 226-234-2990.

The last Lions bottle drive in January raised about $1,700. Funds will be used for Lions community projects.

Going forward, Oatman said the Lions Club plans to make the January bottle drive the weekend after New Year’s an annual event.

“Or maybe twice a year.”

The Lions have not been having regular in-person meetings or conventions during the lockdown, but meet online via Zoom.

“Trying to stay as positive as we can,” said Oatman.

cabbott@postmedia.com