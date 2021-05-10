Article content

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital has discontinued admissions to all units except the critical care unit as it fights a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of May 8, there were 10 patients and four staff that tested positive for COVID-19. One death was reported on May 7 related to the outbreak.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg hospital fighting COVID-19 outbreak Back to video

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health updated the outbreak at the hospital to be 10 patients, five staff members.

“I am deeply saddened to report that a patient at TDMH has lost their life as a result of COVID-19. I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said the hospital’s president and CEO, Sandy Jansen.

“We will take the learnings of our colleagues who have managed outbreaks before us and use that to resolve this outbreak and re-open our hospital to admissions when it is safe to do so,” said chief nursing officer Cheryl Pfaff.

“As we see an increase of COVID-19 in the community, we must all do our part and use extreme caution to stop the spread of this virus.”

The hospital first declared an outbreak on May 5 at the ‘2 South’ inpatient unit. That expanded to include the ‘2 North’ inpatient unit.