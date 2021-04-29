Tillsonburg golf course charged with opening against provincial pandemic restrictions

Article content

A Tillsonburg golf course has been charged with operating contrary to Ontario government pandemic restrictions.

The Bridges at Tillsonburg, which opened Saturday to a sold-out week of golf, was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with failing to comply under section 10 (1)(c) – the section of the act that applies to corporations.

OPP did not immediately clarify the amount of the fine issued to The Bridges at Tillsonburg Thursday night.

“The OPP is requesting that businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown and the Stay At Home Order,” OPP said in a statement.

The charges are expected to be heard in court on June 3. The investigation is ongoing.

The golf course opened Saturday to sold-out tee times for the weekend, and said in a statement they were thankful to the community for its support. Under provincial pandemic restrictions, outdoor recreation, including golf courses and tennis courts, are expected to remain closed until May 20 to curb the spread of COVID-19.