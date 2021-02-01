Tillsonburg family competing on ‘Family Feud Canada’

Article content
It’s time for some Family Feud.
The Vilez family from Tillsonburg – Paige Gilvesy, Cheryl Fody, John ‘Opie’ Vilez, Emma Fody and Scott Gilvesy – will be competing in Family Feud Canada’s second season on CBC, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The Vilez family will be going head-to-head (pre-recorded) against another Canadian family with the host, comedian Gerry Dee, asking the questions. Guessing the top answers, based on ‘the survey,’ wins points and rounds, and for the winning team, cash.
“My cousin Emma, she secretly sent an audition tape of our family (in October and November 2019),” said team captain Paige Gilvesy.
Compiling the video was easier than it might sound.
“Our whole family, we’re just constantly taking videos of people doing crazy things and we save them on our camera rolls. We’re always playing games, doing charades and that kind of stuff, so there’s usually never a dull moment when we’re all together. She compiled the whole audition video for each player and put little tidbits about each of us and sent it off without anybody knowing pretty much. I knew that she sent it back in the fall but the rest of my family didn’t.”