There will be no fair this year in Tillsonburg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Tillsonburg Tri-County Agricultural Society has postponed its 166th Tri-County Fair to Aug. 19-21, 2022.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg Fair postponed for a second year Back to video

The only other time since 1854 there has not been an agricultural fair in the Tillsonburg district happened in 1944 and 1945 during the Second World War.

It takes a great deal of planning to put on the fair, and the uncertainty of Ontario’s COVID 19 case numbers and what stage of reopening the province would be in caused the Tillsonburg Fair Board express caution this summer.

Discussions typically begin in November for the following year’s fair. Tillsonburg Fair representatives attend the annual provincial fair convention in February (this year it was online), which helps guide them toward what entertainment might be available. Once they agree on what will be included, they look for sponsors. The prize book takes a few months to plan, make and find judges.

Aylmer, which always holds its fair a week before Tillsonburg’s, and Woodstock, which follows with its fair a week later, had both already cancelled.

“So we kind of followed suit,” said Rosemary Dean, president of the Tillsonburg Tri-County Agricultural Society. “Step 3 (of the Province’s reopening) was not here yet, so we didn’t know what that was going to look like and you can’t plan a fair in four to six weeks. Especially finding the community sponsorship, which we rely on a lot with the grants.

“This year, and moving forward, the challenge will be our (demolition) derby provider. Thrill Show Productions has retired so we’re not sure what that will look like moving forward. People are working on some ideas.”