Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board donates $2,535
As the third wave of the pandemic continues to put pressure on Ontario’s shelter system, the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board is supporting Tillsonburg Salvation Army, Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank and Domestic Abuse Services Oxford by providing $845 to each charity to help with the continuity of their service.
The local community funding is part of the Ontario Real Estate Association’s (OREA) larger donation of $520,000 to Ontario shelters and food banks, which is on top of the $480,000 donation made one year ago. The funds will be distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to nearly 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.
“The impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt around the world, including in our local community of Tillsonburg and immediate area with vulnerable populations being disproportionately affected,” said David Bennett, president of the local real estate board.
“Here in the surrounding community of Tillsonburg, we have been partnering with Tillsonburg Salvation Army, Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank and Domestic Abuse Services Oxford and have realized the tremendous work they do to support families in need.
Bennett said the funding is consistent with the “socially responsible” act of members of the local real estate board “who are giving back annually to our community in which we live and work.
“In 2020, TDREB members are proud to have donated slightly over $11,100 for COVID-19 relief, plus support to our Helping Hand Food Bank, VON Sakura House, Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services, Upper Deck, DASO and Camp Trillium/Rainbow Lake. We continue this great work into 2021,” said Bennett.
All charities receiving recent funding are listed on RealHeart.ca, a recently launched initiative with a mission to support Ontario Realtors in their work to build stronger communities across Ontario.
In 2020, the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation raised more than $1.1 million for shelter-based organizations. The donation announced on June 11 is part of OREA’s, ORCF’s and the local real estate board’s longstanding commitment to helping families in need of emergency and permanent housing.