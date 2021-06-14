Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board donates $2,535

Article content

As the third wave of the pandemic continues to put pressure on Ontario’s shelter system, the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board is supporting Tillsonburg Salvation Army, Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank and Domestic Abuse Services Oxford by providing $845 to each charity to help with the continuity of their service.

The local community funding is part of the Ontario Real Estate Association’s (OREA) larger donation of $520,000 to Ontario shelters and food banks, which is on top of the $480,000 donation made one year ago. The funds will be distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to nearly 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

“The impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt around the world, including in our local community of Tillsonburg and immediate area with vulnerable populations being disproportionately affected,” said David Bennett, president of the local real estate board.