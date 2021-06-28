Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital reflects on challenging year

Article content

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital (TDMH) and Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll (AHI) recently held their annual general meeting.

Reviewing the past year, COVID-19 challenges continued at the two hospitals.

“To our amazing communities, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your endless support, positive wishes, thoughts and prayers,” said Ruby Withington, TDMH board chair, in a media release.

“Although the COVID pandemic has caused us all to pause and do things differently, this past year has still brought with it many exciting advancements at AHI and TDMH,” said Sandy Jansen, president and CEO.

TDMH and Alexandra remain focused on providing the highest quality and safest care to patients and continue to follow enhanced COVID precautions as necessary to keep patients and staff safe.

TDMH expanded its Surgical Services Program through increased on-call services, additional cataract procedures, as well as the introduction of an Orthopedic Specialty Clinic in partnership with London Health Sciences Centre’s Ortho-Trauma Team.