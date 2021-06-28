Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital reflects on challenging year
Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital (TDMH) and Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll (AHI) recently held their annual general meeting.
Reviewing the past year, COVID-19 challenges continued at the two hospitals.
Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital reflects on challenging year
“To our amazing communities, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your endless support, positive wishes, thoughts and prayers,” said Ruby Withington, TDMH board chair, in a media release.
“Although the COVID pandemic has caused us all to pause and do things differently, this past year has still brought with it many exciting advancements at AHI and TDMH,” said Sandy Jansen, president and CEO.
TDMH and Alexandra remain focused on providing the highest quality and safest care to patients and continue to follow enhanced COVID precautions as necessary to keep patients and staff safe.
TDMH expanded its Surgical Services Program through increased on-call services, additional cataract procedures, as well as the introduction of an Orthopedic Specialty Clinic in partnership with London Health Sciences Centre’s Ortho-Trauma Team.
AHI expanded its Cardiac Rehab and Diabetes Education Program, focusing on integrated chronic disease management.
An Oxford County Specialty Wound Care and Diabetic Foot Ulcer Offloading Clinic was established to provide out-patient wound care and procedures.
The Oxford and Area Ontario Health Team is proceeding with year-one initiatives to create integrated care pathways for populations with chronic conditions, palliative care needs and individuals experiencing challenges related to mental health and addictions. Part of the work also includes expanding digital access across health sectors to improve continuity of care.
Investment in facility upgrades are vital for future growth, and to keep people safe and secure. Access control and employee duress systems are being installed at both sites to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
TDMH completed its new generator upgrade, which was a multifaceted, multi-year project.
AHI installed some new roofing and air-conditioning.
TDMH and Alexandra collaborated with Ontario Health West and Southwestern Public Health to manage the impact of the pandemic. COVID Testing Centres were opened at both sites.
Local long-term care facilities and retirement homes were supported in outbreak management.
Additional in-patient bed capacity was provided to address regional COVID surges and assist with capacity challenges at other sites.
Physicians at TDMH and AHI have demonstrated strength, empathy and resiliency during the pandemic. The hospitals are committed to redesigning wellness strategies with a focus on programs, education and incentives to support the mind, body and spirit of dedicated staff.
“The COVID pandemic has changed our lives forever,” said Don Campbell, incoming AHI board chair. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our hospital leaders, staff, physicians, volunteers, and Foundations for your dedication and commitment to our patients and community during this challenging year.”