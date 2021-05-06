Article content

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in the ‘2 South Inpatient Unit on Wednesday, May 5.

Three patients tested positive for COVID-19. All patients and families are being notified of the outbreak.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak Back to video

TDMH is working closely with Southwestern Public Health to implement enhanced precautions and measures to limit the outbreak and keep its staff, physicians, patients, and the community safe.

In addition to existing measures to control the outbreak, TDMH implemented additional measures including surveillance COVID testing of all inpatients, COVID-19 testing for all patients newly admitted to TDMH, enhanced surveillance COVID-19 testing for all staff and physicians who provide inpatient clinical care, limiting the movement of staff who are not fully vaccinated between TDMH and other hospitals and healthcare facilities, and continued postponement of all non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures.