Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
Article content
An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in the ‘2 South Inpatient Unit on Wednesday, May 5.
Three patients tested positive for COVID-19. All patients and families are being notified of the outbreak.
Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak Back to video
TDMH is working closely with Southwestern Public Health to implement enhanced precautions and measures to limit the outbreak and keep its staff, physicians, patients, and the community safe.
In addition to existing measures to control the outbreak, TDMH implemented additional measures including surveillance COVID testing of all inpatients, COVID-19 testing for all patients newly admitted to TDMH, enhanced surveillance COVID-19 testing for all staff and physicians who provide inpatient clinical care, limiting the movement of staff who are not fully vaccinated between TDMH and other hospitals and healthcare facilities, and continued postponement of all non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures.
Advertisement
Article content
TDMH says it remains safe to receive care and it is important the community does not delay seeking care for any urgent or emergent needs.
“We want to reassure the public that our precautions, practices, and protocols to address COVID-19 within the hospital continue to be followed carefully,” said Sandy Jansen, TDMH President and CEO in a media release. “Our goal is to curb transmission within the hospital as well as protecting the health and safety of our community.”
TDMH urged the community to help to ensure the health and safety of all individuals at TDMH and within the community by continuing to follow public health guidelines, including staying at home as much as possible, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and not socializing with anyone outside of your immediate household.