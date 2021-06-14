Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce participates in rapid test kit program
The Ontario Chamber Network is supporting the delivery of 2.4 million free rapid test kits in over 105 communities across the province through the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Ontario and Canadian governments.
Through this initiative, the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce is rolling out free rapid tests for small and medium-sized businesses in Tillsonburg and area. The aim of the program is to help small businesses keep their employees and families safe by curbing the spread of COVID-19 at work so that everyone can get on the path to economic recovery faster.
“Chambers of Commerce and boards of trade have been indispensable resources in their communities since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Suzanne Renken, CEO, Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce in a media release.
“Public health and the health of our economy are interdependent. That is why our Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to distribute rapid tests to small businesses in Tillsonburg and area. These screening kits are free to any business and you do not need to be a Chamber member to receive your kits. We hope that through this program, we will be able to curb the spread and reopen our local economy safely.”
Businesses (including non-chamber members) with 150 employees or less are welcome to participate in the program. The goal of the program is to identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to curb the spread in the workplace, at home and around the community.
“With vaccinations on the rise and case counts lowering, rapid testing is another critical part of curbing the spread of COVID-19, contributing to the safe reopening of our economy,” said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce in the media release.
“As the indispensable partner of business, we are incredibly proud of the Ontario Chamber Network that has quickly mobilized to put free rapid screening kits into the hands of small businesses across Ontario.”
Interested businesses can log into the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce website at www.tillsonburgchamber.ca to order their two-week supply of rapid tests. The kits will be ready for pick-up at 169 Broadway, Tillsonburg, by confirmed appointments.