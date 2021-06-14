Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce participates in rapid test kit program

Article content

The Ontario Chamber Network is supporting the delivery of 2.4 million free rapid test kits in over 105 communities across the province through the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Ontario and Canadian governments.

Through this initiative, the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce is rolling out free rapid tests for small and medium-sized businesses in Tillsonburg and area. The aim of the program is to help small businesses keep their employees and families safe by curbing the spread of COVID-19 at work so that everyone can get on the path to economic recovery faster.

“Chambers of Commerce and boards of trade have been indispensable resources in their communities since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Suzanne Renken, CEO, Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce in a media release.

“Public health and the health of our economy are interdependent. That is why our Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to distribute rapid tests to small businesses in Tillsonburg and area. These screening kits are free to any business and you do not need to be a Chamber member to receive your kits. We hope that through this program, we will be able to curb the spread and reopen our local economy safely.”