Tillsonburg clinic opens: ‘smooth, wonderful, just like clockwork’

Article content

A steady flow of people visited the new Mass Immunization Clinic in Tillsonburg Tuesday morning to receive a dose of Moderna vaccine.

About 180 people per day are expected to be vaccinated for the first couple of weeks, but it won’t be long – depending on vaccine availability – before they ramp up, expanding the number of cubicle areas where the shots are administered by paramedics from Oxford County Paramedic Services from 18 to 24.

Everything was operating smoothly on Tuesday, the clinic’s first day.

“There’s absolutely nothing to it,” said Margie Freeman from Tillsonburg.

“This staff is absolutely wonderful. They make you feel at ease. Everything went smooth, just like clockwork.”

Freeman, 62, had been anxiously waiting for her first dose of vaccine.

“My husband has terminal cancer and I wanted this protection to keep him protected. He’s already had his first (shot) and in a couple of weeks he gets his second.”