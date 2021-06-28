Tillsonburg Citizen of the Year nominations open to July 9

Nominations for the Tillsonburg Citizen of the Year are being accepted.

Nominees can be recommended for outstanding contributions to the community in the past year, or over a number of years, Coun. Penny Esseltine said at the June 14 meeting of town council.

“All nominations received within the last three years will be reconsidered for this year’s award.”

Unselfish volunteering of personal time and talent towards the betterment of the community are hallmarks of the Citizen of the Year award.

“They will be looking at the length and impact of service, the uniqueness of the nominees efforts, the extent to which the nominees support involves other people,” said Esseltine.

The challenges and/or barriers the nominee has overcome in order to contribute is also a consideration.

The Town of Tillsonburg’s Culture, Heritage and Special Awards Advisory Committee will review the applications.

Tillsonburg town council will receive a recommendation from the committee to make this year’s selection.

The deadline is July 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.tillsonburg.ca/citizen.

Past winners include Doug Cooper (2020), Diane Patenaude (2019), Peg Hogarth (2018), Matthew MacNeil (2017), Vern Fleming (2016), Duane Nelson (2015), Jack Whitmore (2014), Sam Lamb (2013) and Marion Pratt (2012), going back to the town’s first Citizen of the Year in 1978, Harry Ostrander.