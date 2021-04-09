'Thousands' of cannabis plants seized in Tillsonburg drug raid: OPP

Article content

“Thousands” of illegal cannabis plants were seized in a raid by Oxford County OPP officers that resulted in 10 people being charged, police report.

Oxford County provincial police said in a tweet that officers searched a commercial address on Spruce Street in Tillsonburg on April 8.

Street crime units, along with Brant, Middlesex, Haldimand-Norfolk OPP officers, the OPP West Region emergency response team and canine units were all involved in the investigation.

OPP report 10 people were charged with cultivating or harvesting cannabis at a place outside their residents, in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending. The individuals will appear in Woodstock court at a later date.